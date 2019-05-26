Norma Moore August 2, 1926 - May 7, 2019 San Diego Norma Moore passed away at her home in Temecula on May 7 at the age of 92. The daughter of John and Lucy Lighthart, she was born in Rochester, NY. The family moved to Chula Vista where Norma attended Sweetwater High School for a brief time before graduating. She continued her education at San Diego State. Norma was preceded in death by her two sisters, Trudi Murphy and Betty Ahrensberg. Norma worked in several occupations, including Rohr, as a riveter during the war, Convair Astronautics and the Chula Vista Elementary School District as a secretary. She was happily married to Robert (Bob) McBride for 26 years until his passing in 1972. Together they built a home in Bonita where they raised their three daughters. In 1976, Norma met WC "Dub" Moore and shared 42 years of marriage. They built a home in Crest and were very active in square dancing, tennis, traveling in their motorhome and traveling abroad. She instilled a love of travel and a love of the outdoors to her children and grandchildren. Norma is survived by Dub, her three daughters, Charlotte Diaz, Linda Brandland and Vickie DeMenge, 4 stepchildren, Terri Moore, Mary Kuchenbecker, Warren Moore and Lyman Moore, plus 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her positive spirit and inquisitive outlook have inspired us all. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019