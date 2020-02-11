Home

Norman Alton Hortman Jr. Valley Center Norman was born in West Virginia to Norman Adelbert Hortman and Elizabeth Harris Reed. Norman is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Barbara Lorraine Jenei, his two children: Norman and Kim, and 5 grandchildren. Norman was a commercial pilot and was well known through his business dealings. Norman's memorial will be at Emmanuel Faith Church in Escondido on February 15, at 1:30 P.M. September 26, 1938 - January 30, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
