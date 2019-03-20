Home

Norman Hendrix Jeffries November 8, 1926 - February 19, 2019 San Diego Norman Jeffries passed away February 19, 2019. He was born November 8, 1926 to Ira and Era Jeffries in Indianapolis. His life journey led him to the U.S. Army engineering div. during WWII. He then pursued his Architectural career. He married Jean Thrailkill in 1948. He traveled Europe and Asia with his late wife Alice, who preceded him in death. He married Diane Brekke in 2014 and continued to enjoy life and retirement every day. Norman is survived by his Sister Rosemary Bovard and his children, Sheri Jeffries, Scott Jeffries, Jan Ogle (John) and Penny Beck (Nate), Niece Robin Eleson (Mark) and six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 at Incarnation Lutheran Church 16889 Espola Rd. Poway, CA 92064 at 10AM
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
