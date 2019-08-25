|
Norman T. Keith January 12, 1936 - July 27, 2019 San Marcos Norman T.Keith was born on January 12, 1936 in Antioch, California, to Dean T. and Edna Keith. He passed away on July 27, 2019, in his home at Lake San Marcos.He worked 37 years for General Dynamics, Convair Division, and retired in 1992 as a Projects Administrator. He had a Bachelor's Degree in Business.He taught classes in communications at National University.He worked in security at the Del Mar Fair and Race Track, and volunteered as a sheriff's reserve for the Sheriff's Department.He showed his lifetime support for law enforcement by being a member of the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs' Association.He was a great events planner in his work and recreation.He was effective with details.Norm loved traveling, cooking dinners for family and friends, and sharing the food and wine he loved. He was a great storyteller and told many jokes.Marla and Norm enjoyed taking river trips in the U.S. and Europe.Searching for and then riding steam trains was another pleasureAnother joy of his life was listening to the Second Sabbath musical group of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, particularly the banjo lead musical pieces.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marla; two brothers, David and Gary; one sister, Lynette; two nephews, Jason Allen and Gary Keith, Jr.;and two nieces,Stacey Allen and Stephanie View.A memorial service will be held August 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas, CA. Donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in his honor.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019