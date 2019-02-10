Norris Harvey Amundson April 19, 1928 - January 17, 2019 San Diego Norris was the second of four children born to Thorwald and Lydia Amundson in Shelly, MN. After graduating from Climax High School, he taught in Grand Forks, ND, and International Falls, MN. Norris served his country (C.I.C.) during the Korean Conflict and returned home to earn a B.S. degree from Moorhead State Teacher's College. Following the lead of his brothers, he left MN in 1955 for the comforting climate of San Diego. Here he met his wife, the former Joanne Porteous, and they married in 1956. Norris furthered his education by earning a Master's degree in Art from SDSU in 1963. He retired from teaching math at Woodrow Wilson Junior High in 1988, happy to indulge his love of gardening, travel, and the game of bridge. Norris leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Joanne, daughters Lori and Kristin (Jim), brother Donald (Maxine), and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on February 23, 2019 (11:00am) at Palisades Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary