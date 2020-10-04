Norvan E 'Gene' Ramer

June 21, 1929 - September 18, 2020

Escondido

Norvan "Gene" Ramer passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Gene was born in Waldron, Indiana on June 21, 1929.Gene's parents moved the family to California when he was a young boy, and he made San Diego his home for the rest of his life. Gene attended State College (now SDSU) for 2 years, was drafted into the Army in 1950 during the Korean War time, and upon being discharged he went on to UC Berkeley, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1956.Upon graduation, he went on to work for the State Division of Highways (now Caltrans) for over 20 years, where he oversaw construction of many of the Interstate Highway program projects being built in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Upon leaving Caltrans, Gene went to work overseas, and worked on construction of the very first freeway in Indonesia. He continued work on infrastructure projects in Indonesia for 16 years until his retirement.Upon retirement Gene most enjoyed camping, fishing and boating at various spots along the Baja peninsula with his close friends, kids and grandkids.Gene is preceded in death by his son, Michael. He leaves behind his 3 children: Kai (Gail), Mark (Francisca), and Kim(Scott), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A small private burial was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido. No services will be held.



