NYLENE LAWLER STICKNEY

March 13, 1935 - November 14, 2020

SANTEE

Nylene Lawler Stickney, 85, of Santee, CA. died November 14, 2020. Born March 13, 1935, in San Diego, CA., oldest daughter of Eugene Leslie and Nyla Brown Lawler. She is survived by her husband, Gaylord Lee Stickney; two children, Gaylene Stickney Eisenach, and Gregory (Becky) Stickney, her sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Ron Roach, Sacramento, CA; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two nephews, three great-nephews and one great-niece.Nylene grew up in Hillcrest, being born at Quintard Hospital. She attended San Diego High School. She was accepted at San Diego State University in the fall of 1953. She joined Kappa Delta sorority. Her husband to be was in Kappa Sigma fraternity. On December 17, 1955, they were married at All Saints Episcopal Church. She was a homemaker but was active in several clubs and organizations such as the San Diego Opera Guild, Los Amigos and Grossmont Auxiliary. She was a Campfire Girl leader and assisted in the Little League baseball snack booth. They joined the Jaguar Concourse group that went on rally drives in the '70s. They were season ticket holders to the San Diego State Aztecs football for several years. There will be no service; donations in Nylene's memory can be made to the San Diego Zoo, Erin Zielinski, 619.385.7755.



