Ojars Lee Lejins April 22, 1941 - October 12, 2019 ESCONDIDO Known to many as "the world's most interesting man", Ojars was indeed just that-- a truly fascinating man, wickedly worldly, cleverly curious, acutely adventurous, and so much more.Born in Riga, Latvia, Ojars' parents narrowly escaped death during wartime (WWII) by crossing the Baltic Sea to Sweden in a leaky fishing boat with their two young sons. After eleven years in Sweden, the Lejins family immigrated to the United States, settling in Southern California. Forever a proud Latvian, Ojars kept many ancestral traditions alive for his own family-- piragi, heavy dark rye breads, melt in your mouth crepes, his famous holiday Pepparkarkos (ginger snaps- make a wish, tap cookie, hope for 3 pieces- repeat), Easter eggs dyed with onion skinsare just a few. Ojars was also famous for growing the perfect Latvian tomato (the original seeds smuggled from Riga by his mum ~ 60 years earlier)-- these plump and delicious beauties were a labor of love and a seasonal treasure. Fortunately for his sons, Ojars never tried to teach them Lativan folk dancing! A loving husband, doting father, faithful friend, terrific cook, skilled gardener, Pavoratti devotee, artichoke aficionado, traveler savant, inventor extraordinaire (designing the most intriguing solution for those hard-to-repair jobs), with a sense of humor and wit like no other-- Ojars was undeniably the whole package-- he was the quintessential renaissance man.A Hewlett Packard guy, he was part of the initial engineering team to open the San Diego division. He spent his career with HP until retirement.Always ready for adventure, Ojars was the Best traveling mate ever. His open-minded inquisitiveness was a valued ingredient on any trip. And Ojars loved to drive-- the more challenging the road conditions, the better. With the help of an "old-school map" (the fold out paper kind), he would chart the route less traveled. Should a little hardware store appear along the way (Italy had the best), he'd stop the car, pop in, chat it up with the locals, and always come away with the most amazing souvenirs. Not your typical tourist, an excursion alongside Ojars was never dull; his companionship guaranteed a memorable holiday.For this Latvian, Laguna Percebu on Mexico's Baja peninsula remained a favorite spot for the last 45+ years. Anyone open to embracing the Percebu experience was all Ojars needed to prompt a "road trip" south of the border. He never tired of this little campo and its stunning landscape where the iridescent Sea of Cortez meets the sublime and tranquil desert. Though comfortable most anywhere, it was in Percebu where the real Ojars emerged. Here he cultivated deep and lasting friendships, fell in love with his adoring wife Deb, and "unceremoniously" baptized his sons --dipping their tiny toes in his beloved Sea of Cortez. Taylor and Nils came to share their father's love of Baja. Spending time with his boys on these beaches, poking around a coral reef, digging for clams, crabbing and exploring the unique desert habitat (and in the more recent years, sharing a cerveza at the cantina), were some of his most treasured memories. The magic of Baja never grew old for Ojars. Laguna Percebu was his own little paradise.Ojars leaves behind a legacy of countless untold good deeds. His thoughtfulness was legendary. His generosity for those he loved had no limit.Predeceased by his parents, Hamilkars and Zenta (Haaks) Lejins and his older brother, Aivars, Ojars leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Deborah (Marston) Lejins and their two sons, Taylor and Nils-- his pride and joy.A loving extended family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, aunties and uncles, cousins and so many dear friends also mourn Ojars' passing. ,Each of you are to be acknowledged and remembered as a cherished and important part of his life. He had a way of developing genuine and deeply impactful connections, each relationship unique and authentic. He loved with an enormous heart and was surely one of this most beautiful spirits on this planet. The world has lost a kind and gentle soul.Please join us as we celebrate the life of Ojars Lejins, January 11, 2020, 2:00- 5:00pm. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito, 1036 Solana DriveDel Mar, CA 92014.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to aid conservation efforts in the Sea Of Cortez:https://seashepherd.org/campaigns/milagro/ To our family and dear friends, we are forever grateful. Thank you for sharing your deep well of unconditional love and for your patience as we cope with the loss of our beloved Ojars. Paldies"When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." Khalil Gibran
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019