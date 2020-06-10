Olga Nedd April 10, 1928 - May 15, 2020 San Diego Olga Nedd died peacefully in her home in Serra Mesa on May 15, 2020. She was 92. With her kidneys failing Olga embraced death bravely and with the recognition that this was the natural next step in a life well lived. With loved ones surrounding her, Olga's last days were spent with much joy and humor with support of the wonderful people at Sharp Hospice. Olga's numerous friends knew her for her spectacular rose garden, love of dogs, appreciation of opera, and passion for skiing. In addition, she could speak seven languages, had an insatiable curiosity and was never afraid to try new things. Born in 1928 in Warsaw, Poland, Olga's family had fled Ukraine during the Russian Revolution of 1917. She had a very happy childhood in Warsaw, and it was in these years that her love of languages emerged. In September 1939, when she was 11, the Germans invaded Poland. Her family survived the Nazi occupation, but when she was a teenager they were forced to flee to Germany, via Austria, since they had much to fear from the invading Soviet Red Army. Olga and her parents made their way to the American occupied zone in Bavaria, and they settled in the beautiful Alpine village of Oberstdorf. There, she eventually met Vladimir Nedashkovsky, a young doctor from Kiev, Ukraine, who was also a war refugee. They married in 1947 and spent some very happy years skiing and hiking the Alpine mountains. In 1949, the family was welcomed as displaced persons in the United States, and Olga and Vladimir first lived in Chester, PA, then Spokaine, WA. In 1953 they arrived in San Diego, where they raised their two sons. The whole family loved to travel, hike, and ski together. Olga worked for the county of San Diego from 1977 To 2003, providing essential services in areas of public health, including AIDS testing, as well as translations for immigrants. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the San Diego Humane Society, taking Spanish classes, and continued to attend performances of the San Diego Opera. Olga was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vladimir in 2007, and is survived by her two sons and their wives Nick and Kelly, Andrew and Anne, as well as her grandchildren Olivia, Michael, Katie, and Natalie.The burial took place May 26th at Greenwood Memorial Park. A memorial will be held at a future date. Donations in Olga's name may be made to the San Diego Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store