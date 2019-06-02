Home

Olga Stolk-Greidanus March 12, 1930 - April 21, 2019 San Diego Olga Stolk-Greidanus passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday. The irony of which would not be lost on her. Olga immigrated to the U.S. from the Netherlands and called San Diego home for the last 50 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Vally and Paula; her sister, Emmy Hartgers-Greidanus; brother, Arend Greidanus (both in the Netherlands), and her two granddaughters, Lauren and Hannah. Moge zij in vrede rusten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019
