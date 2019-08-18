|
|
Olivia Van Houten March 17, 1945 - August 3, 2019 San Diego Passed away on August 3, 2019, at age 74 of natural causes after battling Parkinson's and the onset of dementia for a number of years. Olivia was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1945, the youngest in a family of 7. She attended Murphy High School there. After an extended friendship, she married Robert in 1964 and was a devoted Marine Corp wife for 20 years. She loved and admired her mother, Myrtle for her fierce loyalty to her children. Later in life, she obtained a degree in early childhood education and reveled in the joy of extending that love to the children she shepherded as a teacher and school director in the Head Start program of Neighborhood House. Olivia looked forward to discussing them at day's end, always with a view of how she could make a positive difference in their lives. She held them in her heart. Throughout her increasingly debilitating illness, she remained upbeat, never complained, and was always more concerned with her family, inquiring daily about their safety and welfare. Olivia was a positive, outgoing, spontaneous spirit with friends in every corner of her life. Her passing makes the world less joyful.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Van Houten; her sons, Tony and Matthew Van Houten; her grandson, Christopher Van Houten; her granddaughters, Willa and Georgia Van Houten; and her brother and sister, Jack Beasley of Gainesville, Georgia, and Lear Frix of Miami, Florida.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019