Resources More Obituaries for Onie Lively Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Onie O'nita Lively

Obituary Condolences Flowers Onie O'nita Lively September 16, 1925 - February 7, 2019 El Cajon Onie O'nita Lively, known to family and friends as Nita, died peacefully at home in El Cajon on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She is survived by her sons John and Tom, and her four grandchildren Annabelle, Riley, Nicole, and Ryan.Nita was born in Columbia, Caldwell Parish, Louisiana, on September 16, 1925 to father William Riley Fisher and mother Willie Fisher Bayles. She had a sister Bonita Fisher. Growing up on the family farm in the Louisiana bayou instilled in Nita the strength that would last her the rest of her life. Though, one of her pleasures was to sneak away to the crook of a tree with just herself and a good book. A lifelong reader, she would later in life make a ritual of packaging and sending her finished volumes back to a nursing home in Columbia so that others could enjoy them. Nita was an avid reader and bright student and was nominated to be salutatorian of her high school.While working in a local diner in her teens, she noticed a customer had left his change on the table. She ran after him in the street and returned the money to the bemused man who explained to her that she had just received her first tip. Years later, on January 13, 1945, the two began a marriage that lasted until Riley's passing in 2010.The newlyweds moved to Alameda, CA where Riley was stationed in the Navy, and had their first son, Riley Thomson Lively. The next naval assignment was in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Nita made a lucrative side-business in photography, snapping photos with her Speedgraphic camera at the Officer's Club on base, even once taking a picture of Bob Hope. She and Riley would develop the pictures at home overnight and Nita could sell them the next day. When Tom was still a young boy, the family moved to San Diego, California where Riley finished out his military service. It was here they would live the rest of their lives.While building an addition to their home to accommodate the arrival of Joyce, Riley found his calling in construction work, and would go on to found a successful business in property development. Nita was his partner in both business as well as life, and gave him his most trusted counsel. She would remark later in life, with a mischievous grin, that she knew to offer him the illusion that he had made up his own mind.As they garnered financial success the family moved farther east in San Diego where John was born, eventually building a beautiful home in El Cajon where they would live for over forty years. Nita took great pride in her homemaking and visitors and family alike knew it as a refuge and a place of beauty. Her holiday meals were legendary to those that attended.Nita was involved in the community and contributed to charities too numerous to list. She led fundraising drives for Rady Children's Hospital for many years, and was a lifelong member of the Auxiliary at Grossmont Hospital. Nita loved to entertain at her home. She was an expert bridge player and kept a regular game with friends for over 50 years. She and her friends formed a lunch group they called the BG's, for birthday girls'. Instead of celebrating each other's birthdays they would meet once a month just to socialize. Nita also took on the role of fisherman's wife, making herself an integral part of her husband's passionate hobby. Together they traveled from Cabo San Lucas to Alaska, both catching the fish that Nita would be able to prepare for months to come at the dinner table.Never feeling the need to make herself the center of attention, she was nonetheless unforgettable. Anyone that knew Nita took notice of her poise, intelligence, charm, her generosity, and of course her beauty and sense of style. Ever a Southern Lady, Nita was seldom to be seen not in a pressed suit and pearls.Nita lost the love of her life in 2010 when Riley died. Tragically a year after Riley's passing Nita lost her daughter Joyce to cancer in 2011. Until the end of her life Nita took her greatest joy in being a support to others. Her memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of all of those whose lives she touched.Services will be held on Wednesday February 13th at 11 A.M. at Foothills Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941. Burial services to follow at Singing Hills Memorial Park. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.