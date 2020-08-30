1/1
Orene M. Watson
Orene M. Watson
December 22, 1921 - August 23, 2020
San Diego
Age 98 of San Diego, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020. From an early age, school and education were very important. She was often recognized for her academic success. At the age of 24, was working at the Emerald City Caf, when the love of her life, Maurice, walked through the door. She immediately said, "I am going to marry that man." Together they worked at Anthony's for over 25 years; she the head waitress and he the executive chef. They love to travel and entertain family and friends. After retirement she focused on family. Independent, she was able to live on her own well into her 90s. Preceded in death by her husband, Maurice "Morrie"; daughter, Flora Jean Buso; and grandson in-law, Buster Clarke. Survived by daughter, L. Darlene (Irl) Bilbrey; grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Currier, Leah Clarke, Tracy Binder, Chris (Sandy) Bilbrey & Michael Bilbrey; great grandchildren, Bryan (Phim) Currier, Lana (Cuso) Mora, Rashell Currier, Christina (Henry) Pot, Christopher (Jean) Bilbrey, Zack (Krista) Bilbrey, Heather (Jeff) Durbin, Reid Binder, Chase Clarke, Krista Clarke, and Tanner Clarke; 32 great great grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends. Due to current pandemic, services are private. Laid to rest with her husband at El Camino Cemetery. Merkley Mitchell Mortuary is serving her family.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
