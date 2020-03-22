|
Orpha Briggs Cade January 4, 1927 - March 11, 2020 San Diego I can't think of my Grandma Orpha without smiling. She lived life full throttle, in a BIG WAY...as she traveled, engaged, reached out, shared her faith, debated, and forwarded political emails that were often high on Snopes' radar. She kept learning, took classes, went to plays, funded charities (with my Grandpa), started 7 churches, played the piano and organ, was Valedictorian of her graduating class, loved to oil paint, and ran for office in her retirement community. Orpha was an amazing seamstress, an incredible quilter, a collector of everything from dolls to mirrors to chickens to spoons to Pez containers. Her house had oddities in it that, as a child, I was fascinated by. The last time I left her apartment, she was bedazzled (as usual) with her jewels, long necklaces, and bright lipstick, as she sat by a stack of books working on her next political anti-Socialism post. She was generous, and there are some godchildren out there named "Wink and Orpha" after my grandparents, because of the educational investments they made in others. Every time she saw any of us, she would try to give us something from her home. Once, it was the taxidermied chicken that I had childhood memories of. Last time, it was a moon landing photo, signed by one of the astronauts who landed on the moon, inscribed-- "It is better to walk in Christ's footsteps than to take steps on the moon." Our grandma had her quirkswe all knew to be careful about eating out of her fridge because, though she didn't lack resources, as a survivor of the Great Depression, her frugality meant that you might find repurposed tabs of butter saved from IHOP or baggies of leftovers from who knows when. She once brought me a gift from her travels-- an illegal, live beetle that had jewels on its back with a chain that you could safety pin to your shoulder so you could wear it. She wasn't perfect, but she knew and followed Jesus. She loved us, and she loved others, and she loved the Lord. And I know where she is right now. I looked at the clock on March 11 at 8:00 AM and thought... for fifteen minutes now, her pain has been gone. I pictured her with Grandpa, Wink, with her son, Rodney (whose death broke our hearts last year), with her grandson, Christopher (who had a special spot in her heart), with others we deeply love and miss, and with Jesus. She leaves behind, not a hole, but a crater. Orpha Cade will forever be remembered by her four sons, and their spouses, Jerry (and Marilyn) Cade, of Burnsville, NC, Rich (and Sheree) Cade, of Beaverton, OR, Rodney (and Linda) Cade, of Willow Creek, CA (Rodney-deceased), and Steve (and Maureen, AKA Mymy) Cade, of Encinitas, CA. She will always be loved by her 12 grandchildren, Jason Cade, Emily Chappelear, Gabriel Cade, Kara Chupp, Micah Cade, Alexis Wilson, Nathan Cade, Justine Erb, Andrea Cade, Christopher Cade (deceased), Sally Cullerton, Ashley (Cole) Ramirez, their spouses, and her 27 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Orpha Cade will be held at Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on Friday, June 5, from 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Orpha's family encourages donations to SAMARITAN'S PURSE Disaster Relief, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020