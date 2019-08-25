|
Ouida Ruth Johnson-Hake Oceanside On August 14th, 2019 Ouida Ruth Johnson-Hake passed away surrounded by the love of her family in her home. She was 98 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Claude V. "Johnny" Johnson; her second husband of 25 years, Lt. Col. Luther M. Hake, USMC (Ret.); Johnson twin boys shortly after birth; and sons, Steven M. Johnson and Michael B. Johnson. Ruth was born in Waxahachie, Texas, on June 14th, 1921 to Joseph and Nell Wilson. While attending The University of Arizona in Tucson, Ruth met her future husband C.V. "Johnny" Johnson during a short trip home. They married in 1941 and moved to California shortly before WWII. In 1947, they opened Johnson's Sporting Goods together in downtown Oceanside. In 1983, after Johnny's unfortunate passing, she married Luther. They traveled and he helped run the store with her until he passed away in 2008. She managed and owned Johnson's Sporting Goods until retiring in 2013 at the age of 92. She is survived by her son, Gregory B. Johnson; daughter, Jeanette L. Saylor; grandchildren, Scott M. Johnson, Jeffrey M. Johnson, Julia A. McDonald, Brian L. Johnson, and Taylor P. Bomar; and 8 great-grandchildren. The service and viewing will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054. The viewing is Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. The memorial service will be on August 29th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow at Oceanside Elks Club, 444 Country Club Lane, Oceanside, CA, from 2:30p.m. to 4:30p.m. June 14, 1921 - August 14, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019