Owen O'Connor San Diego Owen O'Connor, a former teacher and long-time Encinitas School District Principal, died May 3 after a brave battle with cancer. He had just turned seventy-two years old.In addition to being a principal, Owen was a supervising teacher for several years for candidates at San Diego State University San Marcos. An avid golfer, Owen spent many of his retirement days on the links with Wendy and their many friends. Owen was beloved by all his family, as well as those he knew in the school district and beyond. His family gathered to be by his side as he sadly succumbed to his illness. He is survived by his devoted love, Wendy, his daughter, Lindsey, his brother, Jim, and his sister, Carol. A sweet and caring man, Owen, you will be terribly missed. We all loved you so. May 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store