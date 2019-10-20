|
Sister Sheila Collins, CSJP 1922 - 2019 San Diego Sister Sheila Collins CSJP (Mary Robert) died on October 15, 2019, in Bellevue, WA. Sister Sheila and her identical twin, Sister Roberta, were born on August 2, 1922, in Galway, Ireland. Her parents, John and Mary Collins, had 8 children.In 1951, the Collins twins entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Newry, Northern Ireland, and ten months later traveled to Bellingham, Washington, to begin the novitiate.Sister Sheila's educational ministry began as a primary teacher in Catholic schools in the Seattle Archdiocese. She also taught in Catholic schools in British Columbia and California.In 1987, Sister Sheila joined Sister Roberta to establish the religious education program in the newly-formed St. Jerome Parish in San Diego, California. They worked tirelessly ministering to the people at St. Jerome's in many aspects of parish life, including preparing food baskets for the poor.At the time of her 50th Jubilee in 2002, Sister Sheila said, "I have learned that life is what you make it. Giving and sharing and not counting the cost makes life very rewarding." A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 4:00 pm, Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 11:00 am BOTH at St. Mary-on-the-Lake Chapel, 1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue, 98004. Interment to follow at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155. Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook at:harveyfuneral.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019