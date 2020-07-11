Palma Evelyn Waldal Taylor June 11, 1925 - July 2, 2020 Oceanside/Vista LOVING WIFE, MOM, GRANDMA, GREAT-GRANDMAPalma Evelyn Taylor (Waldal), 95, of Vista, passed peacefully on July 2, 2020.She was born to the late Wagner and Lucy (Andrus) Waldal, on June 11, 1925, in Evanston, Illinois. After graduating from Bloom High School, Palma worked as a secretary for various real estate and insurance companies around the Chicago area.Palma married the late Frankland John Taylor on May 25, 1947, in Homewood, Illinois. They relocated to California in 1951, and moved to Vista in 1956, where she lived on Escondido Ave./Civic Center Drive until 2017, when she moved into assisted living. She remained interested in local events and history, reading and sharing events from the local newspaper on a daily basis.Palma was very active in the New Community Church of Vista and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Circle and Senior League. She was also active in her children's activities, volunteering with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and the Vista High Band Boosters.Her hobbies included reading, needlepoint, painting, and other crafts as well as collecting antiques, cut glass, and art glass. She loved visiting and playing cards with her family, and in her younger years, traveling with her family by car across the country. After Frank's retirement, they explored much of Southern California (museums, Rose Parade, The Getty, etc.) with organized bus tours. Palma loved animals, watching the Animal Planet channel, and collecting cat pillows, figurines, and other trinkets. Later, she spent a lot of time with her grandchildren having tea parties, doing crafts, watching movies, and playing games.She is survived by her son, Mark Taylor (Sandra) of Oceanside, California; her grandson, Jon Krebs (Kim) of Renton, Washington; her granddaughters, Erin Turner (Luke) of Murrieta, California, Hahle Taylor of Oceanside, California, and Emilie Taylor of Oceanside California; and her five great-grandchildren, Karly Turner, Madison Turner, Caitlin Turner, Frankland Krebs, and Lottie Krebs; and her nieces.She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank in 2008, her son, David Taylor in 1999, her daughter, Lori Krebs in 2018, and her brothers, John Waldal, Ernie Hamilton, and her sister, Elva Day.Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2:00p.m. at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, Palma has requested family and friends make donations to The Elizabeth Hospice.



