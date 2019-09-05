|
Pamela C. Burger March 22, 1954 - August 25, 2019 El Cajon Pamela C. Burger, who ran one of the nation's top automotive dealerships, died August 25 at her home in Fletcher Hills. Since the passing of her late husband, Carl, just over 10 years ago Pamela has been successfully running Carl Burger Dodge Chrysler Jeep World in La Mesa. As President of the dealership she oversaw a number of substantial changes and improvements in the operation that led to the company achieving record sales under her stewardship. A native of San Diego, Pamela was born and raised initially in North Park and Allied Gardens, and later grew up in El Cajon. After attending Monte Vista High School and earning a degree from Grossmont College, her early jobs, including 6 years training under her father at Mission Bay VW, set her on a successful lifetime career in the automotive industry. Outside her passions of family and work, Pamela was closely involved with Journey Community Church, for many years hosting and leading a popular weekly Bible study group at her home. Pamela is survived by her sons Garrett Dumas and Dakota Dubiel, brother John Collett and mother Berdine Collett. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:00 am at Journey Community Church, 8363 Center Dr., La Mesa.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019