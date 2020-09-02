Pam my dear friend, miss you so much and I know I'm not alone in when I say this but you just touched so many people with your beautiful soul that we all miss your presence. Love you Pam!
Ana Gaspar
Friend
September 22, 2019
Worked with Pam in the 1980's at East County Volkswagen, she was always funny & just upbeat every day in our office. Such a beautiful person in every way!
Jeanmarie Capurro
September 6, 2019
Was a big shock to hear the passing of Pam,
Pam was one of the most funniest person to be around she always had such a great smile on her face. There's so many funny things that we shared together.
Rest in peace Pamela .
Susan Williams
September 6, 2019
Pam It's heaven's gain and our loss. I'm going to miss you so much! What a wonderful and awesome friend, human being and beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for all you did for me and my parents I will never forget.
ana gaspar
September 4, 2019
In memory of a wonderfully kind and beautiful woman. Thank you for welcoming me and teaching me the way to stand tall.
Robin Boudreau
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.