Pamela Haynes Lord February 2, 1965 - December 23, 2019 San Diego Pamela Haynes Lord, age 54, died peacefully at home on December 23, 2019 with her husband of 25 years, Adam Kittlaus, at her side. She had pancreatic cancer.Refreshingly adventurous, with a "let's go for it" enthusiasm for life, Pam never did anything halfway. She lived actively, listened deeply and spoke thoughtfully, knowing that words really matter.Pam was born on February 2nd, 1965 to Janet Haynes Lord and John Lord. She grew up in Carmel, Calif. with twin brother J. Paul and sisters Susan, Jane and Patricia. She graduated from Carmel High School and went on to earn Bachelor of Arts degrees in communications and dance from UC Santa Barbara.Pam's life-long passion for ballet started as a girl when she danced with her sisters. After she stopped dancing herself, she regularly enjoyed ballet as an audience member, and worked in public relations and marketing for the San Francisco Ballet for ten years.Pam met the love of her life, Adam, shortly before her graduation from UCSB at a local bar where he was bartending. They were married in July of 1994.Parlaying her love of the arts to surfing, Pam took countless early-morning excursions with Adam to ride the waves at Pacific Beach and paddled out in Del Mar with San Diego's biotech crowd. She also enjoyed catching waves in Santa Cruz, Hawaii, and Costa Rica. During what was likely her last surf session in June with her brother-in-law, she exclaimed, "I'll be on your left catching those waves and watching your big stoked smile," a true expression of her love of sport and comraderie.Pam took up running, joining Adam in the San Diego Track Club. In early September, Pam and Adam vacationed in Montana and ran the "Rut" run in the mountains where she shaved seven minutes off of her last 11k run and finished first in her age group.Pam will be greatly missed by family, friends and coworkers alike for her sharp humor, impeccable and undeniable comedic timing and surprise "zingers." She had a loud, uninhibited laugh when something was truly funny.Pam thoroughly enjoyed her work as a managing director at Canale Communications, a strategic life science communications firm where she worked for nearly 10 years since the company was founded. In this role, she was a trusted wingman to biotech executives and led award-winning communications initiatives to build the reputations of dozens of public and private therapeutics, diagnostics and life science tools companies.She previously worked as a communications professional at Porter Novelli Life Sciences, as well as high-tech firm Eastwick Communications in Silicon Valley.Pam will be remembered as an exceptional role model and mentor to many young men and women with whom she worked, helping to launch their careers as communications professionals.Pam was predeceased by her parents, Janet and John Lord. She is survived by her husband, Adam Kittlaus; sister, Susan Bovey, of Woodland, Calif.; sister, Jane Lord, and husband, Pepijn Zeevenhooven, of Haarlem, Netherlands; sister, Patricia Eisenhaur, and husband, Steve, of Londonderry, Vermont; brother, J. Paul Lord, and wife, Gayle, of Carmel, Calif.; step-mother, Marjory Lord, of Carmel, Calif.; father-in-law, Paul Kittlaus, and step-mother-in-law, Janet Vandevender, of Claremont, Calif.; mother-in-law, Genie Holmes; brother-in-law, Mark Kittlaus, and wife, Jennifer, from Winchester, VA; sister-in-law, Ann Kittlaus, and husband, Jay Byrne, of St. Louis, Missouri, and brother-in-law,. Aaron Ferreira, and wife, Stephanie, of Vancouver, WA; nieces and nephews, Beverly, Samuel and Maxwell, Nathan, Erin and Paul, Tilly, and Annalicia and Natalia.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29th, at 3 p.m. at the Mission Hills United Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw Street, San Diego, CA, 92103.In lieu of flowers, Pam requested that donations be made to the Clearity Foundation or the Emilio Nares Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020