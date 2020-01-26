|
Pamela Lynn Scanlon September 3, 1952 - January 9, 2020 La Jolla Pamela Lynn Scanlon was born to Jack and Betty Beardsley on September 3, 1952 in Knoxville Tennessee, where Jack was stationed in the Air Force. She passed away peacefully on the morning of January 9, 2020. With her husband by her side, she fought an incredible ten-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her partner in anti-crime' Louis Scanlon, the former San Diego PD Assistant Chief and retired Coronado Police Chief, daughter Megan Knapp (John), brother Mark Beardsley (Kathe) and sister Amy Warnes (Ken). She was beloved by nieces and nephews: Christen, Emily, Karen, Laura, Marie, Michael, and Tyler, and several grandnieces and -nephews. After Jack's military service, the family moved to Phoenix. The heat and allergies led to summer vacations in La Jolla where the family eventually settled. She attended Oregon State for 2 1/2 years until the weather lured her back to San Diego where she completed her education at SDSU. She began her career assisting law enforcement's efforts to separate the predators from the prey through technology as an intern at the San Diego Police Department's newly formed Crime Analysis Unit. She was a pioneer in the field of using computers and data analysis to prevent and solve crime. She served as an analyst in the Data Systems Unit for twelve years. In 1997 she became the Executive Director of the Automated Regional Justice Information System (ARJIS), an integrated justice enterprise network and system used by over 82 local, state and federal agencies. In 2013, ARJIS was moved from the SDPD and now operates as part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). Pam was recognized nationally and internationally as a pioneer and expert in her field. A 2001 issue of Business Week magazine featured her as a, "Hero of the New Internet" for her pioneering work in the use of the Internet to fight crime. The British government hosted her as a delegate to their Security and Policing Program. She was a trailblazer with a line of awards from the FBI Director's Award, to awards from every Federal Law Enforcement Agency. She was honored by the San Diego Police Foundation in 2012 as an awardee at their annual "Women In Blue" luncheon. In 2015, she received the national, Integrated Justice Systems' Shumate Award and in 2019 received the (inaugural) National Law Enforcement Information & Technology (LEIT) Award. She was the Chair of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Criminal Justice Information Systems Committee and Past President of Justice Information Sharing Professionals. An out of state colleague wrote, "...anyone that has sent or received Law Enforcement data over a computer has been impacted by Pam's work." Her ARJIS team remembers her as a passionate dedicated professional and inspirational leader that was creative, kind, fun loving and humble. "No one had a better friend or mentor." She was beloved by many, but not nearly as much as her family. Her East Coaster husband Lou captured the heart of this California beach girl and never let go. They worked together at the SDPD, leaning on each other while independently growing their careers. Once the uniforms came off, the motorhome and travelling adventures began. Taking trips together as well as with family and friends across the globe as well as to her favorite Islands in Hawaii. Not one wasn't followed up with a gut busting story of something going awry. Family was incredibly important to Pam. She planned numerous celebrations, trips and birthdays. Each was memorable and filled with fun. She will be missed by many, all of whom have shared stories of missed connections, lost bags, odd sleeping positions on planes or slumped over luggage in airports, an Elvis themed birthday, legendary tailgates and so many more. The family would like to thank the staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Doctors Hyde, Wallach and their staffs and most particularly Dr. Scott Barttlebort and his assistant Donna and his staff for their care, skill, dedication and kindness. A service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 1pm at Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr. N. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations to the San Diego Police Foundation, the San Diego Police Historical Society or the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020