Pamela Rae Burk October 16, 1951 - January 9, 2020 Spring Valley Pamela Rae Burk died unexpectedly after a long health battle at Kaiser Hospital on January 9th in San Diego, CA at the age of 68.Pamela is survived by her husband, Gary, and their daughter, Robin. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Keith Newark, of Santee.Pamela was born on October 16th 1951 in San Diego. She married Gary Burk, her sweetheart, in 1974. Pamela began working for Pacific Bell in 1972, which she loved and remained there for 40 years until her retirement in 2012. She also enjoyed being active in politics, traveling, Charger football, and camping in the desert with family and friends. Cremation arranged through Legacy Funeral and Cremation CareBurial at sea will be arranged at a later date
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020