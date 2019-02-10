Pat C. Cook May 21, 1922 - February 1, 2019 San Diego Pat C. Cook passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, with her family at her side. Pat was known for her love, positive attitude, and laughter. Pat was preceded in death by her eldest son, Tae Tascher Cook. She is survived by her devoted son, Mitchel C. Cook and her grandchildren, Gary J. Gilbert, Tonia M. Miller, and Sean G. Cook. Pat was an excellent piano and organ musician. She was a member of the VFW for 53 years where she held many roles including state musician. Pat worked for the Convair Company in her early years. Later, she worked at UCSD as a unit secretary and translator. She retired at 62 to help care for her grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for February 15, 2019, 11:00AM at Mira Mesa Presbyterian Church at 8001 Mira Mesa Blvd., 92126. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary