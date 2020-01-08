|
Pat Greene San Diego It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pat Greene, due to complications from prostate cancer. He was the most loved & loving husband, Dad and Papa. Pat was born in Minneapolis but spent most of his growing up years in Canada. 42 years ago, Pat and his family moved from Edmonton, Canada (where Pat and his Dad owned Don Parker Slacks) to San Diego. It was a great move since Pat's 2nd love, after family, was golf. He golfed at San Diego Country Club for the past 25 years. His golf buddies were his "other family," whom he loved dearly.Pat was proud to have served his country in the army during the Korean War.In retirement (after 20 years with Ratner Clothing), Pat and Bev traveled the world on many cruises, giving Pat the opportunity to golf in many foreign countries. Pat was predeceased by his daughter, Risa, and his parents, Belle and Sam Greene. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Beverlee; his sons, Jeff (Marcie), Michael (Mickey), and 5 grandchildren, Lexy, Jessie, Brittany, Jeremy, and Becca.Pat was a true gentleman, both loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be missed more than words can say.Services will be held at Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Center Drive, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd, San Diego. March 17, 1931 - January 6, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020