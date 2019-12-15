Home

Pat McCarty Matthews 1925 - 2019 San Diego Pat McCarty Matthews joined her deceased husband, Jerry McCarty, of 44 years; both graduates of the University of Detroit with BS in Businessshe was one of the first women to attend the previously all-male University in 1947. She was a member of the Univ. of San Diego's Univ. of the Third Age.She was a loving mother of 3 daughters and 3 sons; Meg, Molly, Becky, Jeff, Kevin and Tony. Always interested in ecology, theology, education, music, literature, peace and justice courses. Pat was an original member of St. Mary Magdalene parish. Active participant in the family Baskin Robbins ice cream business in South Clairemont.After retirement, she enjoyed theater, reading, travel, and exercise at Mission Bay with good friends. Enjoyed home-making and travel with Ronald Matthews, a wonderful husband of 14 years, a blessed life. Donations to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
