Patricia A. Miller September 27, 1941 - May 22, 2019 La Mesa Surrounded by loving family, Patricia Audrey Miller, ne Leary, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Brainerd, MN, to her parents Clifford A. Leary and Audrey M. Leary, ne Haller, she moved with her family to San Diego as a toddler. The family settled on Mount Helix and Patricia had a happy childhood that included many animals (cows, chickens, goats, dogs, cats, and even a monkey). She also owned and showed horses with friends. She attended local schools, including Madison and Chase elementary schools (she loved riding her horse to school!), El Cajon Junior High School, Grossmont High School, and San Diego State University. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother Goldie, sister June Pogue, and twin brother Robert Leary. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Miller, three brothers, Clifford, Frank, and James Leary; her six children, David, Laura, Bill, Linda, Michelle, and Michael; and four grandchildren, Della, Stevie, Miles, and Madison. Patricia was a dynamic, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. While raising a large family, she also successfully pursued a full-time career. She started working at the age of 17 for Ryan Aeronautical as a records clerk. She then went to work for General Atomics in La Jolla for more than 22 years, where she proudly became the company's first female manager and was admired by many. She eventually retired in 2001 as an Executive Vice President at Hansen Quality in San Diego. Outside of her career and spending time with family, Patricia enjoyed travelling, riding motorcycles, making photo books, and getting the best deals when shopping! Patricia practiced kindness and sharing, providing guidance and wisdom to many. She was always there to help anybody in need, her sound guidance and encouragement positively impacting many family and friends during tough times. She was often referred to as "a second mom" by her nieces and nephews and many of her kids' friends. Pat's great sense of humor and always-on smile could bring immediate happiness to all. She is dearly missed, but left behind a wealth of knowledge and unforgettable words of wisdom that will continue to be shared with others. Funeral services will be at Greenwood Memorial Park Garden Chapel, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA, on Monday, June 3 at 12:30PM, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the : https://donate3.cancer.org/ Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 31, 2019