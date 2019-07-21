Patricia A. Pat' Tormey July 20, 1931 - July 13, 2019 San Marcos, CA With great sadness, the family of Patricia (Pat) Anne (Donnelly) Tormey announces her passing on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pat, 87, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving daughters and longtime caregivers. Pat was born July 20, 1931 in Queens, New York. Pat attended The Mary Louise Academy and upon graduation continued on to Kathryn Gibbs Secretarial School. Pat then worked for Shell Oil at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Pat and her sweetheart, George were married for 64 wonderful years and together raised 5 daughters. Pat was a woman of strong faith. More than anything, Pat dearly loved her family and was a devoted wife and mother. She volunteered at local hospitals and also at her church. In their retirement, Pat and George traveled the country in their treasured van enjoying scenery, trains and just being together. Pat taught line dancing, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and looking at the mountains from their living room. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years and best friend, George, her parents, Margaret and Joseph Donnelly, her brothers, Jack Donnelly and Eugene Donnelly and her parents-in-law, Carolyn and George J. Tormey. Pat is survived by her daughters: Maureen Lewis (Roney), Aileen Taylor, Kath Owens (David), Sheila Callaway (Jay) and Trish Weikert (Mitch). Pat will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Kathy Donnelly, sister and brother-in-law, Karen and George Roth, and three nieces and a nephew. We thank the stellar caregivers of ADS for their loving care of both our parents. A rosary will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 5:00p.m. at Saint Mark's Catholic Church at 1147 Discovery Street, San Marcos, CA 92078. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mark's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to ( ), The ( ) or The Hospice Foundation of America (www.hospicefoundation.org). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019