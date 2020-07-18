1/1
Patricia A. Tormey
1931 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Rosary
11:00 AM
Saint Mark's Catholic Church
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mark's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
August 8, 2019
I met Pat when I moved into the Mobile Park she lived in. and I remember her as a feisty lady at the meetings. Rest in Peace Pat.
SUSAN ENOS
July 31, 2019
Oh our dearest sweet Patricia! I always admired the way you lived your life. God always being first. Always grateful, thankful and kind to others, she brought light to so many. Her beautiful smile, New York personality, filled with such adoring love for her beloved husband that passed 8 months before her and her proud, glowing appreciation for her 5 beautiful daughters. Such an incredible family. The Tormey girls did everything right. The care, love, dedication, compassion for both their parents is immeasurable.
They gave their parents everything any parent could ever want in keeping with their wishes. Pat was one of a kind. I am a better person as a human and healthcare provider for knowing her. Pat was so smart, whitty, fierce had not an ounce of fear in her body, because she was so full of God, love and appreciation for all that the Lord gave her. I will sourly miss her and him everyday of my life. I will tribute and honor her/them to all that need to know, OUR IRISH ROSE was not only a blessing in this life but a path to what everyone should be. THANKFUL, GRATEFUL AND LOVED. She was all that and more. An honor and privilege to serve the Tormey Family. With love for eternity. May Pat & George finally together, rest in the sweetest of peace. God bless them and the Tormey girls. From all of us, grateful & thankful, so much love, from Cherie Lucas & the ADS Care Team.
Cherie Lucas
Friend
July 23, 2019
July 23, 2019
Hi Mom, I miss you! I think of you everyday and am so happy that you and Dad are together again. I love you!
July 23, 2019
I miss you Mom. I think of you everyday and I am happy that you and Dad are together again! Love you!!
Aileen Taylor
