Patricia Ann Callan October 6, 1951 - November 13, 2019 Pacific Beach Patricia Ann Callan passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2019, surrounded by her daughters, Kaitlin and Jennifer, and husband, Glenn. She fought a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle against metastatic breast cancer. She was 68 years old.Patricia was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to San Diego, where she was raised and eventually graduated from Kearny High School. She then embarked on a twenty-year business administration career at Sharp Hospital, followed by a critical role in running the family businesses, with her husband, Glenn, while simultaneously raising two wonderful and productive daughters.Once her daughters went to college, Patricia enjoyed traveling with her husband, Glenn, to all seven continents and all 50 states. She enjoyed skiing in Chile, New Zealand, and Canada, watching her favorite animal, the African elephant, roaming in Botswana, and enjoying the penguins in Antarctica, to name a few.Patricia's greatest attribute was being the most beautiful, wonderful, caring, sweetest wife and mother a family could ever wish for. Our memories of her life will last forever. Patricia is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Glenn; her daughters, Kaitlin and Jennifer, and stepson, Brett.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020