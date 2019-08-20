Home

Patricia Ann Carder

Patricia Ann McMahon' Carder February 23, 1946 - August 6, 2019 San Diego Tricia passed away peacefully in her home on August 6, surrounded by loved ones. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, she taught elementary school for 30 years, lived with gusto, and always loved a good story, especially over wine and/or chocolate. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Carder, her sister Julie Rose (Bob), her two daughters Ashley Klaus and Dana Fulton (Kevin), and seven grandchildren: Zoe Null, Beckett Null, Natalie Klaus, Abbigail Klaus, Allison Klaus, Vivian Fulton, and Amelia Fulton. Tricia requested that instead of a funeral, she wished to have her friends and family gather to celebrate her life and swap stories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
