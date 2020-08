Don, I am so sorry for your loss. I did not hear of your sweet wife's passing until recently. I have such precious memories of the two of you. She was so kind and you were always so caring and loving, taking such gentle care of her as her health deteriorated. I hope you are able to find peace and joy in all the wonderful and meaningful memories you have.



With deep condolences and love,



Cheryl Layne (Steve's mom)

