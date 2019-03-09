Home

Patricia Cummings
Patricia Ann Cummings

Patricia Ann Cummings Obituary
Patricia Ann Pat' Cummings April 11, 1932 - March 4, 2019 San Diego, California Patricia Ann Cummings (Hose), 86, of San Diego, passed away after a struggle with cancer on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Belmont Village Sabre Springs. Pat was born on April 11, 1932, in Chicago, to John Hose and Julia Elizabeth Arendt Hose. In 1954 she married Jerome Cummings, and together they raised five children, Barbara, Mark, James, Cathleen, and John. Later in life Pat dedicated herself to her career at Rady Children's Hospital Foundation, where she worked for 25 years until her retirement in 2016. Pat is survived by her five children and nine grandchildren, and was predeceased by her husband, Jerome. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 1535 Third Ave., San Diego, on Monday, March 11, at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to Rady Children's Hospital Foundation, 3020 Children's Way, MC 5005, San Diego, CA 92123.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
