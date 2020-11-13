Patricia Ann Faulkner

March 9, 1932 - October 29, 2020

OCEANSIDE

Patricia Ann Faulkner, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully at Brookdale Retirement Home in Oceanside, California on Thursday, October 29th. She was born March 9, 1932 in Troy, New York. Patricia was the daughter of late Francis and Sarah McConville and sister to late Francis, Joseph and Sheila. She was a California resident for over 57 years. A homemaker and mother of three children, Jim, Vicki and Mike. Patricia assisted her husband, Wayne, with their trucking company. A kind, loving and compassionate person she was always willing to lend a helping hand. A past PTA president, she also volunteered at the Vista Community Clinic, was an active member of Soroptjmist International and Elks Club. She loved to travel, dance, sing and spend time with her family.She is survived by her children, Mike (Carol), Jim (Missy): grandchildren, Chelsea, Jeff and Melissa, great-grandsons, Alec and Derek: sibling Danny and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Interment will be a Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery Friday, December 11th at 9:30 am. A virtual reception will be held at 2:00 pm. (PST). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to St. Judes Children Hospital in Patricia's name.



