Patricia Ann Fordem December 6, 1932 - June 24, 2019 La Mesa Beloved mom, mother-in-law, Nonnie, great-grandma, aunt, and friend. Pat passed away due to health issues and has now peacefully traveled on to her heavenly home. Pat graduated from Pt. Loma High School, where she met her lifelong husband, Paul. They were married on August 20, 1950. She was involved in many community activities and was politically very active. Some of her volunteer positions were, President of PTA, President of the Children's Home Society, Member of the San Diego County Grand Jury, Chair of the Women's Center for Grossmont Hospital and she served as a member on the California State Parole Board. Pat was a past First Lady' of La Mesa when husband Paul was Mayor and continued to be his greatest of supporters after he was elected to the office of San Diego County Supervisor in 1980.Pat loved and cherished her family, church, and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Debie Dillahunt and husband Jim; son, Rick and wife Eddi; along with her five grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.She was a bright and beautiful shining light to everyone. Her continuous beautiful smile, along with her unconditional love and constant positive attitude, will be forever missed. Services will be Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Mount Miguel Covenant Village, located at 325 Kempton Street, Spring Valley, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019