Pat was always such a beautiful "light" to all who knew her. Lance and I enjoyed many Home Federal events with Pat and Paul as well as boat trips to Catalina! The friendship began when brother-in-law A.D.Morton married Mary Rosa (Pat's best friend) back in the early 50s. So Many wonderful memories! It brings me comfort to know that this fun bunch is lunching together again, in Heaven. May you have peace in your hearts, Debi and Rick, knowing that your mom's "light" continues to shine on brightly, although in another place... With sympathy and love,

~Jan Morton

Janet Morton