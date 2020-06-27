Patricia Ann Fordem
1932 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
02:00 PM
Mount Miguel Covenant Village
2 entries
July 29, 2019
Pat was always such a beautiful "light" to all who knew her. Lance and I enjoyed many Home Federal events with Pat and Paul as well as boat trips to Catalina! The friendship began when brother-in-law A.D.Morton married Mary Rosa (Pat's best friend) back in the early 50s. So Many wonderful memories! It brings me comfort to know that this fun bunch is lunching together again, in Heaven. May you have peace in your hearts, Debi and Rick, knowing that your mom's "light" continues to shine on brightly, although in another place... With sympathy and love,
~Jan Morton
Janet Morton
July 10, 2019
I am so sorry to hear about Auntie Pat Fordem's passing. I have so many wonderful memories of this wonderful woman. I know Pat had amazing faith and I have no doubt that she's with her sweet husband Paul with the Lord. Love you, Auntie Pat, so much. My most sincere condolences and hugs to Rick, Debbie and their families.
Danny Thompson
