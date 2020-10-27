Patricia Ann Hallenborg
April 6, 1948 - October 16, 2020
San Diego
Patricia Ann Hallenborg, 72, passed away peacefully on October 16. Pat was born to Elbert (Al) and Cecile Nelson, both Navy officers. After graduating from Madison High, she pursued geology and geography, graduating from CSU Fullerton. Working at the Army Map Service in DC, she analyzed aerial imagery at the height of Vietnam. There she met her future husband Phil, and they resettled in California to begin a family. Pat had an enjoyable civil engineering career. Years later she was a caregiver, once again finding reward in service. She volunteered for the Solana Beach Historical Society and the San Marcos Democratic Club.Pat is survived by her brother, Brent, son, Eric, niece, Samantha, and grandsons, Teddy and Alex. She is laid to rest at El Camino Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the American Cancer Society
