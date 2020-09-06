1/
Patricia Ann Krueger
December 16, 1935 - July 29, 2020
Spring Valley
Krueger, Patricia Ann (nee Deeney), the second of three children and the elder daughter, was born December 16, 1935, to William and Mary Louise Deeney in Salem, Oregon, and died peacefully in San Diego, California on July 29, 2020, at the age of 85. Pat attended both parochial and public school as a child. She attended (North) Salem High School where she was a member of the student government as well as the choral and music club, where she performed in several plays. Pat attended the University of Oregon where she studied to be a teacher and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. While at the U of O, Pat met Otto Krueger at a dance. Otto was attending Oregon State University, so they dated long distance. After graduating from the U of O, Pat worked for Mr. Frank, of the Meier and Frank Department Store chain. Pat married Otto, her college sweetheart, in the summer of 1959 in Salem.Otto's position with the Bureau of Land Management took them on bureau assignments to Kanab, Utah, Washington, D.C., Redding, California, and Worland and Cheyenne, Wyoming. While in Wyoming, Pat was the Executive Assistant to Ed Herschler, Governor of Wyoming.

While there, she often accompanied Governor Herschler to official meeting and engagements as his wife was incapacitated. Pat was also very proud of being on the board of the Wyoming Racing Association, an organization that provided promotion of the sport of horse racing as well as advocating for members, horse owners and government agencies. When Otto and Pat were in Redding, Pat taught Commercial Subjects at Redding High School. Upon Otto's retirement in 1987, he and Pat moved to San Diego where they built a home on two acres in Jamul and they spent the next 25 years tending avocado and over 20 varieties of citrus trees and a handsome landscape of ornamental trees and shrubs, interrupted whenever possible by a fishing or hunting trip or vacation jaunt to Mexico, the South Pacific, or some of the Western States. Pat was an orchid-fancier, and had her own greenhouse where she raised a wide variety of exotic orchids. Pat was also an avid and accomplished tournament bridge player. She played in as many as three groups in her later years, and is fondly remembered as a great player and a wonderful friend. Pat enjoyed sharing stories about Tessa, her Bichon Fries, they were constant companions after Otto's passing in December 2013. After Otto's death, Pat and Tessa moved to the Covenant Living at Mt. Miguel retirement community in Spring Valley, California.Pat will be laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, joining her beloved Otto. With current restrictions on travel and gathering, a service has not been set at this time. Her niece Ann will be representing family at the Witness Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Covenant Living at Mt. Miguel retirement community "Benevolence Fund" in Pat's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
