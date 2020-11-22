1/1
Patricia Ann Morrison
Patricia Ann Morrison
August 5, 1933 - November 16, 2020
San Diego
Pat was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the only child of John and Cecilia Cummings. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Julius Graul and her second husband, Royden Morrison. Pat is survived by her four children, Julie Harris, Pamela Holland, Terri Simpson and David Graul and her two stepsons, Mark Morrison and David Morrison. She was the proud grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Pat was a devoted Episcopalian who volunteered for the Diocese of San Diego and sang in the choir for over 40 years.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 6556 Park Ridge Blvd. San Diego, CA. 92120



Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
