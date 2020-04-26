|
Patricia Ann Stockalper April 15, 2020 Ramona Patricia Ann Stockalper, a long-time resident of Ramona, passed away peacefully on April 15, in the home where she raised her family. Born Patricia Henson in St. Louis in 1932, Pat moved to San Diego at the age of ten. Early in her life, she became a "junior mom" to her younger sisters, developing the caretaking and shepherding skills that would define her life until her death at age 87.Pat's family moved to Ramona in 1946, where she would spend most of her adult life. Known as "Patsy," she excelled as a student and was a vivacious and popular cheerleader at Ramona High School, where she met her husband, Rudi. They left Ramona to join a family dairy enterprise in Santee and San Ysidro before returning in 1966 to buy a chicken ranch. Though she worked long hours, running a large household, and helping with the family business, Pat was never too busy to be involved in her children's many activities and the life of her small community. This characteristic selflessness continued throughout her life and extended into the lives of her twelve grandchildren, who remember her as their biggest fan, cheering on every performance or game.In addition to being a devoted and attentive parent, she was a loving and inclusive member of a broad extended family and a funny and compassionate friend. She was witty and irreverent, described by many as "one of a kind." It would have been easy to be overshadowed by the personality of "Big Rudi," but diminutive Pat stood tall, always wearing a necklace that read "Short But Good." Her number one concern, always, was family, and it was appropriate that the family business was chickens, because there was no fiercer mother hen than Pat.After her kids left home and the chicken ranch was sold, she became a favorite waitress at San Diego Country Estates. She was active in the annual Ramona High School reunions, up until her death. She loved music of all genres and time periods, and shared this love with her children, who remember the constant background sound of the stereo rather than the television. She was a wordsmith and inveterate reader, always working on anagrams and syllogistics, or reading a book, instilling a love of the written word. She could have dominated Jeopardy if she had ever auditioned. She kept up with pop culture and was the most reliable movie buddy in her grandchildren's lives, even if she sometimes fell asleep in later years. The highlight of her mother/grandmother career was the epic Christmas Eves at her house, a fifty-plus year tradition which involved a rotating cast of more than fifty people. Nothing made her happier than hosting that evening, with the excitement over new babies and expanding families.First Lady Jackie Kennedy once said "If you bungle raising your children, I don't think whatever else you do matters very much." This was Pat's motto, although her words were her own. Hers was a life of unselfish dedication to the bonds of family, the love of friends, and the hard work it takes to sustain both of these. Pat is survived by her sister and lifelong best friend Joan McIntosh; her sister Colleen Masters; her children Cathi Brown, Rudi Stockalper Jr., Dan Stockalper, Micki Plummer, and Patrick Stockalper; and their families. A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020