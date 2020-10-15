1/1
Patricia Ann Williams
Patricia Ann Williams
October 13, 1935 - October 7, 2020
San Diego
Patricia Ann Williams was born October 13, 1935, the oldest of four daughters to the union of O.D and Marguerite Spence. Her history in San Diego began in the late 1800's when her great-great-grandparents arrived in 1889 to La Jolla as one of the first Black families to settle in California.She graduated from San Diego High School in 1953, and went on to attend San Diego State University.She retired from her 2nd home Memorial Junior High School as a beloved Teacher's Assistant and only had to cross Memorial Park to find her way to her current residence that she shared with her husband of 67 years, Edward Eugene Williams who survives her. The Logan Heights community remembers her for the flower shop she co-managed with her husband. They created wonderful flower arrangements for every occasion.She is also survived by her only living sister, Antoinette Gordon and daughters, Celeste E. White and Carmen A. Celestine and Marlon Williams who preceding her. Ten grandchildren with one deceased and nine great-grandchildren survive her as well.Patricia Williams was the piano player along with her sisters in a famous musical group called the Spence Sisters. Her greatest passion was to demonstrate her patriotism by dressing flamboyantly in the colors red, white and blue. This included clothing, hats, shoes, and nails making "Living In America" by James Brown, her most beloved song.Viewing Sunday October 18, 2020, 4:30 - 6:30 pm at Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113 in the Salli Lynn Chapel. Funeral Service at the Graveside, Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM. If attending, please adhere to Covid 19 protocols and wear the appropriate mask.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
