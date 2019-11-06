Home

Patricia Anne Gooding July 4, 1930 - October 7, 2019 SAN DIEGO Patricia Anne Gooding was born at home in Ebbw Vale, Wales, UK, on July 4, 1930 to William and Ann Richards. Pat spent her youth in Newport where she attended Catholic school. In 1952, Pat met Terence John Gooding and they were married on December 31, 1955. Pat loved to travel and visited countries all over the world. Pat loved her children, grandchildren, gardening, and making dinner for family and friends. Pat is survived by her four children, Tony, Terry, Paul, and Kathy, by her twelve grandchildren, and by her great-grandson. Services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
