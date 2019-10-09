|
|
Patricia Anne Hennen February 22, 1932 - September 29, 2019 VISTA Patricia Anne (Regnier) Hennen passed unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. Pat was beloved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born to tenant farmers Elmer and Mary Louise Regnier in an actual blizzard in Joliet, Montana in 1932, Pat weathered many of life's storms with humor and tenacity. She moved to California in the early 1950's where she met and married Asa O. Hennen. In her 30's, long before women with children returning to college was common, she went back to school and graduated with the charter class of the University of California Irvine in 1969. She became a teacher and taught in Catholic schools for five years before returning to bookkeeping. Widowed in the first week of her teaching career, she did what she had to do to keep her family going. Eventually, she took and passed in one attempt the CPA exam. After retiring from accounting at 65, Pat moved to the San Diego area and began volunteering at her local library. A life-long lover of books, Pat enjoyed sharing her passion for books with her community. After several years as a volunteer, Pat was hired by the City of San Diego Library system. Her children used to joke that she retired but it just didn't take. She worked for the library until she was 86. Pat was a woman of strong convictions who was not afraid of stating her beliefs. She volunteered with her National Democratic Party's local chapter. She marched in protest rallies in her eighties. She also painted and crocheted, leaving her children and grandchildren with tangible expressions of her care for them.One of the great joys of Pat's later years were the trips she took with her daughters. Together they traveled to Paris, Rome, London, Scotland, Ireland, the East Coast, and Canada. She often talked about how she never would have imagined traveling to all of those places when she was growing up in Montana.Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was so proud of each of them. She faced life and its challenges with a wry sense of humor and a gracious spirit. She was always interested in the world around her and the people around her. Pat is survived by her sister, Sharon, her children, Larry, Paula, Tim and Beth, her grandchildren, Andrea, Ben, Myles, Peter, Eric, April, Jennifer, Sarah, Angelyca and Anessa as well as great-grandchildren, Chloe, Cash, Cole, Haylie and Blake.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Clairemont Library, 2920 Burgener Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019