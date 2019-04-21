Patricia Barba December 24, 1926 - March 21, 2019 Mission Hills Patricia Barba died peacefully in her home at the age of 92. She was the wife of prominent San Diego neurosurgeon Manuel Barba, who died in 2013. Patricia was born in San Luis Obispo, and grew up in Ojai, Calif. She attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Ind., and studied nursing. While working at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, she met her husband Manuel. They married in 1952 and raised 8 children, mostly in Mission Hills.Her life revolved around her husband and family. She was an active volunteer at St. Vincent's Catholic School in Mission Hills. She loved the Padres, big band music, tending her rose garden, playing the piano and doing handwork' she knitted sweaters for her children, afghans for the family, beanies and layettes for children at Father Joe's Village.Patricia always said she was "just a simple country girl from Ojai." Social status or pretense were not her priority she always insisted that we keep it simple.' Nothing made Patricia more contented and pleased than being surrounded by her loving children, grand-children and great grand-children at family gatherings. She was invariably interested in their lives, was always kind and never judged.Patricia will be sorely missed by her eight children: David, Daniel, Diana, Donald, Denis, Debbie, Douglas and Dale, and by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Father Joe's Village.Funeral Services for Patricia will be on Saturday, April 27, with the rosary at 10:00a.m. followed by a service and reception at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 4080 Hawk St., San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary