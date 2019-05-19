Patricia Booker July 1, 1928 - May 12, 2019 San Diego It is with sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Booker, 90, of San Diego, CA. Pat passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from complications of dementia. She had resided at Belmont Village Bunker Hill in Houston, TX, for the last three and a half years of her life. Many thanks to the staff and employees of Belmont for their caring and kindness. Mrs. Booker was born on July 1, 1928 in San Diego to Ora and Irene Brian. Mr. and Mrs. Brian also had a son, Bob, who preceded Pat in death She graduated from San Diego High School. She married Heston Booker in 1958. They were married for almost 57 years before Heston preceded her in death. Pat had three children, Linda Newman of Fayetteville, TX, Dell Van Liew of Houston, TX, and Gary Van Liew of Houston, TX. Her grandchildren include Makenna Van Liew and Gentry Van Liew, in addition to stepdaughters, Roseanne Dovalina,and Darlene Booker, and stepson, Darryl Booker. Pat Booker also had numerous other nieces and nephews. Pat was employed by Convair for many years and eventually retired from JC Penny Co. After her retirement, she really loved going to craft shows. Chances are, if you attended a craft show in San Diego around the years from about 1980 to 2010, she was there also. Patricia loved to cook and to try out new recipes. She was meticulous in keeping her recipe files and referred to them often. Patricia loved holidays and also because it gave her reason to be around family that she so adored. Pat was an amazing, loving, compassionate person, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, at 12:30 PM at Clairemont Mortuary, 4266 Mt. Abernathy Ave., San Diego.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019