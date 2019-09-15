|
Reverend Patricia Bush San Diego The Reverend Patricia Bush passed away August 30th at her home in San Diego, surrounded by friends and family. She was 76-years old.Ms. Bush was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, San Diego State University, and the Claremont School of Theology. She was ordained as a priest in the Episcopal faith in 1984the first woman in San Diego County to earn that distinction. She was preceded in death by sister, Lynne; father, Charles, and mother, Audrey Bush. She is survived by sister, Suzanne Bush Alotta; brothers, Mark and Robert; daughter, Aimee Bobo; son, Dennis Bobo, and granddaughter, Maya Bobo.A celebration of her life will be held September 21, at 11 a.m., at Saint Paul's Cathedral (2728 Sixth Avenue).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019