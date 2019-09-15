Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Patricia Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Patricia Bush Obituary
Reverend Patricia Bush San Diego The Reverend Patricia Bush passed away August 30th at her home in San Diego, surrounded by friends and family. She was 76-years old.Ms. Bush was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, San Diego State University, and the Claremont School of Theology. She was ordained as a priest in the Episcopal faith in 1984the first woman in San Diego County to earn that distinction. She was preceded in death by sister, Lynne; father, Charles, and mother, Audrey Bush. She is survived by sister, Suzanne Bush Alotta; brothers, Mark and Robert; daughter, Aimee Bobo; son, Dennis Bobo, and granddaughter, Maya Bobo.A celebration of her life will be held September 21, at 11 a.m., at Saint Paul's Cathedral (2728 Sixth Avenue).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.