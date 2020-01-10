Home

Patricia C. Stobie 1935 - 2019 Carlsbad In Loving Memory, born 1935 in the United Kingdom, passed away December 24, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA. She lived most of her adult life in several countries around the world. She had been a nurse and traveled abroad regularly. She was married to George J. Stobie, Jr. (deceased). She will be buried in Maine; alongside her mother, Marjorie Young. Survivors include cousins in the United Kingdom and nieces and nephews here in the United States. There will be no funeral services held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
