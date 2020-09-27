1/1
Patricia Coe
Patricia Coe
February 4, 1938 - September 4, 2020
San Diego
Pat (Patricia/Ding Pat) Coe passed away on Friday, 9/4/20, at the age of 82. Born in Chicago, Illinois on 2/4/38 to Joseph and Mary Ronda, she was their third child and youngest daughter. Her parents, oldest sister Theresa, and only brother all passed before her. She is survived by her sister Joan and only child Kasey( Kathleen Marie ).The family moved to San Diego in 1954, where Pat attended Hoover High School. Shortly after the family arrived in town, they joined the Cabrillo Folk Dancers in Balboa Park. It was there Pat found her first passion in dancing, along with several lifelong friends. She remained a constant figure in the club for over 30 years. After graduation, she did administration work, eventually working for the United States Navy for 40 years as an insurance specialist.After her retirement, she volunteered with AARP, teaching driver's safety classes and performing weddings. She also worked with the San Diego police department, rarely missing a late-night curfew sweep. After a serendipitous meal at a nearby McDonald's, she found her second passion in singing. She performed with the S.D. Banjo/Accordion Band and the S.D. Jazz Jammers, volunteering and performing yearly at the 4 day jazz festival. She was also very active at the S.D. Mission, singing and volunteering yearly at the Festival of the Bells. Also, leading the congregation in pre-Christmas mass corals held a special place in her heart.Pat's services, or "farewell party" as her daughter puts it, will be held on Friday, 10/2/20 at 11am at the Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala'. It will be held outdoors in the courtyard to allow for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of many organizations she regularly supported: The American Cancer Society, The Arbor Foundation or The S.D.Humane Society.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
