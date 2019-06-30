Patricia D. Berbaum January 23, 1938 - May 1, 2019 Vista Patti passed peacefully in her home. She was born in Michigan and had been a resident of Vista for the past 44 years. Patti was a wife, mother, and friend to many. She had a wonderful career as educator. She retired from Oceanside School District. After retirement she continued helping others by volunteering at the VFW, always willing to teach and mentor anyone in need. Patti had a quirky sense of humor and she loved being social. Her joys were her Red Hat groups, crafting, collecting coupons, and making too much food for everyone. You never left hungry. She is survived by children Karin and Grant, their spouses, and her grandchildren. Patti will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery to be reunited with her love of 60 years, Gene Berbaum. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13, 1:30 PM at the Gloria McClellen Senior Center in Vista. Our special thanks go out to the caregivers and friends who offered their love and support. She will be missed by many. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019