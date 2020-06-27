Was wondering about Patty, I was her Husbands Visiting Nurse, May they rest in Peace, wonderful people, always enjoyed talking with her . Prayers to the Family
Gina D
Acquaintance
July 16, 2019
So sorry to hear of Pattis passing. She had a wealth of knowledge and was willing to share with all of us. I will miss the lunches and dinners we had as a group after retirement at San Luis Rey.
Mary Helper
Coworker
July 2, 2019
What a great lady. I loved her dearly even though the first time I met her she intimidated me so much I was a little afraid to talk to her. I came to know that she was so full of life and love you couldn't help but love her. She is sorely missed.
Laurie Tamez
